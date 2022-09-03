TU takes gut punch with 40-37 double overtime loss to Wyoming

After a ridiculous roller coaster of emotions, especially throughout the fourth quarter, the University of Tulsa watched in disbelief as kicker Zack Long hooked a 43-yard field goal attempt just wide left in the second overtime period, leaving the Hurricane just short in a heart-breaking 40-37 defeat on the road in its season opener Saturday.

It's the second straight year the Golden Hurricane lost a nail-biter at the end in its season opener in a game it probably should have won, following last year's 19-17 home loss to UC Davis.

The teams traded 25-yard field goals in the first overtime period and Wyoming’s John Hoyland had already connected on a 30-yarder in the second OT’s first possession when Long lined up for his kick.

For Long, who had made 22-of-23 field goal attempts last season to lead the nation with a .956 percentage, it was his second miss of the day, as he also shanked a 49-yard attempt wide left with 7:46 to go in the fourth quarter and Tulsa leading 34-27.

“Obviously, tough loss right there,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery. “I was pleased with the effort and the attitude that our guys gave. I thought they were flying around, I thought we did a lot of good things. There are some things, obviously, that we have to correct, things that are very correctible, but those things that we got to get in the film room, make sure guys know where they got to be, what’s going to happen in these situations.

“We had our opportunities to win, we had our chances, we got to go down and make the most of them, and I think we will.”

Play of the game

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cobbs, which tied the game at 34-34 with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter, the deadlock that sent the game to overtime. That came right after Long had missed a 49-yard field goal attempt. On the play, Cobbs blew past Tulsa corner Tyon Davis on the right side and outraced him to the ball and into the end zone.

Player of the game

Brin completed 30-of-52 passes for a career-high 460 yards and three touchdowns and managed the game extremely well, especially considering how the day started for him. Not counting the negative-28 yards the official stats charged to him on an early fumble that resulted in a Cowboys touchdown, Brin rushed for a total of 16 yards on eight actual carries, including two crucial third-down conversions on runs on the same possession late in the third quarter. That drive ended with his 19-yard touchdown pass to Keylon Stokes on the first play of the fourth quarter, which gave Tulsa a seemingly-insurmountable 34-24 lead.

“I just thought I did a good job taking what the defense gave me, but saying I had a great game doesn’t mean much when you don’t come up on top,” Brin said. “There were definitely opportunities I had to put more points on the board, I wasn’t perfect today, so there’s definitely things I need to get better at.”

Tough finish

The game started out disastrously for the Golden Hurricane, but Tulsa appeared to have overcome several self-inflicted wounds and ended up taking a 34-24 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

But then things slipped away, with the final minutes keeping TU fans on the edge of their seats, experiencing several peaks and valleys of emotions as each team traded big plays. It looked like Wyoming was about to snap a 34-34 tie in the final moments of the fourth quarter, but a forced fumble by TU’s Bryson Powers, recovered by Jon-Michael Terry on the Tulsa 4-yard-line with 1:45 left gave the Golden Hurricane another chance.

Moments later, Davis Brin connected with Stokes for a 33-yard pass, sparking hope of a late go-ahead score, but that was the high-point for Tulsa.

Ultimately, the contest went into overtime after Hoyland’s 44-yard field goal attempt doinked off the top of the right upright with two seconds left.

It really shouldn’t have been that close, as Tulsa outgained Wyoming in offensive yards by the wide margin of 521-399, and that margin was much larger, 412-181, after the third quarter.

“It’s tough to swallow. It stinks pretty bad, I can’t lie,” Brin said. “But we’ve been here before, I know we’re a resilient football team and we’re going to learn from the film, as much as I hate saying that, and get better. But that’s exactly what we’re going to do. I’ve got high expectations for this team.”

Stat of the game

Zero interceptions for Brin, he led the nation last year with 16. Many observers weren’t sure how much he had improved and how he would do with an inexperienced offensive line, but he put forth an outstanding performance, making plays all day.

“I thought he played well,” Montgomery said of Brin. “I thought he was accurate with the football, I thought he was seeing things, kind of working our protections and checking some things, just to make sure we were in the right looks. I thought our receivers did a nice job running routes and getting themselves open, made some contested catches, made some big catches. I thought Davis did a nice job finding that open guy, being able to put the ball on him. He also did a nice job, as pressure got around, he scrambled, picked up some first downs with his feet, I think those are huge in this game.”

Special teams moment

With TU holding a 20-17 lead early in the second half, disaster struck again, this time on special teams. After going three-and-out on offense for the first time in the game, Tulsa had to punt from its own 18-yard-line, and Wyoming’s Ryan Marquez raced in from the left side and managed to deflect Lachlan Wilson’s punt. The ball bounced around and then Marquez managed to scoop it up and race into the end zone for the touchdown, giving the Cowboys a 24-20 edge. It was Wyoming’s first touchdown off a blocked punt since 2009.

“The punt block there, that’s a tough one,” Montgomery said. “I felt like we were in control of the football game there at that point. You just can’t have that big of a swing in momentum. Any time you’re giving up points and your defense never steps on the field, those are devastating type plays.”

Reason to worry

There are a lot of reasons to worry, but perhaps the biggest one was the Tulsa defense not being able to stifle the Wyoming passing game that was so awful the week before. That was supposed to be one of Wyoming’s weak spots that Tulsa could take advantage of, especially after Peasley completed just 5-of-20 passes for 30 yards and an interception the previous week in the Cowboys' 38-6 loss to Illinois. But Peasley enjoyed a strong day, completing 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, both long bombs of 48 and 51 yards, including the 51-yarder to Cobbs that tied the game.

Highlight play

On the second play of the game, Brin was strip-sacked, as Wyoming’s Jordan Bertagnole knocked the ball loose. It bounced into the end zone, where Easton Gibbs fell on it to give the Cowboys a stunning 7-0 lead just 37 seconds into the contest. That was a tough way for the season to start, especially for the offensive line that featured zero combined career starts among the five starters. But TU eventually bounced back and climbed its way back into the game.

“I think they had a safety blitz down there, we didn’t quite get the right hats in the right areas,” Montgomery said of the play. “Obviously, you don’t want to have the fumble part of it, but I think Davis, and our offense, did a nice job of going right back out on the next drive, put a drive together, went down and got points, so I think we handled that situation well.”

Injury update

On the Golden Hurricane’s second possession of the game, one of those new offensive line starters, right tackle Kai-Leon Herbert, a transfer from Miami, went down with an apparent left knee injury. On a play where Brin was knocked down just after he threw the ball, the Wyoming defender drove Brin into the backside of Herbert’s leg, buckling it underneath him. Redshirt sophomore Jaden Muskrat came in and took over at right tackle for the rest of the game.