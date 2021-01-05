TU takes five-game win streak to USF for Wednesday afternoon game

Notes: Tulsa has won five games in a row including two on the road in American Athletic Conference play, most recently defeating Cincinnati 70-66 for the Hurricane's first win at Cincinnati since 1957. ... Brandon Rachal was selected Naismith Trophy player of the week in addition to conference player of the week after making late free throws to seal the wins against Houston and Cincinnati and averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two games. ... USF was picked to finish fifth in the American, one spot above TU. ... Bulls guard Caleb Murphy has been the conference's freshman of the week in back-to-back weeks. ... USF leads the league in 3-point shooting (37%). Guard Justin Brown is shooting 56% on 3s in the last seven games. ... The Hurricane has never lost to USF, winning all nine games since the start of the series in the 2014-15 season.