The University of Tulsa heads into the American Athletic Conference tournament with nothing to lose.

“This is March, and it’s a great time of year,” first-year coach Eric Konkol said. “We are looking to take our 0-0 record like everybody (has) and take part in March Madness. That’s the great beauty of this month.”

The Hurricane is in last place, having won one league game and having dropped 11 games in a row. The first-round opponent will be sixth-seeded Wichita State at 6 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

“In March, there are great examples of teams (that pulled off improbable upsets),” Konkol said. “If you just went with the chalk, you wouldn’t have some of the greatest stories in history. I told our team, we’re not better than anybody, but we just have to be better that one night.”

TU benefited from a scheduling quirk that gave the team additional time to prepare for the tournament. While the other 10 teams played Sunday, the Hurricane hasn’t had a game in more than a week.

A lack of available players has been a problem down the stretch, with Sam Griffin and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson battling injuries while Nikita Konstantynovskyi remains sidelined and Anthony Pritchard is dealing with an undisclosed health issue.

“We’ve been given an opportunity to get more healthy,” Konkol said Monday. “What that means in extra bodies than what we’ve had, we’ll still determine that here this week.”

Late in a difficult season, Konkol has found positives in the play of his underclassmen and potential glimpses of the future. TU has often performed well in one half but not the other, typically going long stretches without a basket.

“We’ve got to squeeze out another 10, 15 minutes and put together our best game,” Konkol said. “There’s no doubt we are searching for that.”