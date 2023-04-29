Tulsa tailback Deneric Prince is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to multiple sources.

The 6-foot, 219-pound Tulsa tailback tallied 1,253 yards and 10 touchdowns across two seasons with the Golden Hurricane, averaging 5.5 yards a carry after transferring from Texas A&M.

“He has the speed to rip of chunks of yards when he gets a seam,” ESPN’s Steve Muench writes. “Prince caught just 16 passes over the past two seasons but has some upside as a receiver. His ball security needs to be better.”

After being projected as a late-round pick by draft experts, Prince wasn't one of the 259 draft selections in Kansas City, instead resorting to signing as an undrafted free agent.

No Tulsa player was selected in the 2023 NFL draft, snapping a three-year streak for the university.