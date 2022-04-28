TU tackle Tyler Smith selected by Dallas Cowboys as 24th overall pick in NFL Draft

Tyler Smith became the fourth University of Tulsa football player to be taken in the first round of an NFL Draft on Thursday night when the Dallas Cowboys selected the 6-foot-5, 324-pound offensive tackle with the No. 24 overall pick.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native was the fifth tackle selected in the draft.

It was the first time in its history that TU produced a first-round pick in consecutive drafts. Former TU linebacker Zaven Collins was drafted with the 16th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Montgomery said when he recruited Smith from North Crowley High School, Smith was unlike most prospects in that he had a legitimate chance to play at the next level

“With his (Smith’s) size, his athleticism, and then you get him here in the summer and you can see what he can do,” Montgomery said. “Even as a freshman, you know, you could tell there was something special there.

“You could tell his was not just a dream. It was there, and to have the ability to reach out and grab it," Montgomery said.

Smith played the final four games of his true freshman season while maintaining his redshirt status in 2019. Fellow TU lineman and draft hopeful Chris Paul told the Tulsa World that he knew Smith was destined to become an NFL prospect after his first career start against UCF that season.

“After (Smith’s) first play, I was like, 'OK, yeah. The sky’s the limit,'” Paul said.

After his redshirt freshman season in 2020, Smith was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic and the Football Writers Association of America. Last season, Smith was named an AAC second-team selection.

“You know, (Smith has) put in all the work. We’ve tried to help him in that process,” Montgomery said. “I think our coaches have done a good job of trying to pour into him, you know, some of the technical things that you’ve got to play with.

“And then giving him the opportunity to highlight those skills that he has,” Montgomery said.

Less than one month after his 21st birthday, the redshirt sophomore was the third-youngest player selected within the first 24 picks and the youngest lineman.

The Cowboys are the most unsettled they have been up front on offense since 2014, when they drafted a blocker in the first round for the third time in four years.

The first of those choices was eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith at No. 9 overall in 2011, followed by Travis Frederick late in the first round in 2013 and five-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin in the middle of the first a year later.

The trio helped form one of the NFL’s most dominant lines. But Frederick retired early after dealing with an autoimmune disease that attacked his nervous system, while injuries have become an issue for Tyron Smith. Martin is the only reliable anchor left.

The Cowboys released right tackle La’el Collins in a cost-cutting move, and penalty-plagued left guard Connor Williams, the club’s second-round pick in 2018, signed with Miami in free agency. Connor McGovern started four games in place of a benched Williams last season but couldn’t keep the job.

Center Tyler Biadasz started all 17 games and the wild-card loss to San Francisco, but there are questions over whether he is the long-term answer. Undrafted third-year player Terence Steele filled in for Collins through injuries and suspensions over the past two seasons and is poised to replace him again.

The Cowboys have long valued versatility with offensive linemen, and that could come into play with Tyler Smith. If Steele remains the replacement for Collins, Dallas might want to try the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Smith inside.

Though Smith played his prep football about 30 minutes from the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, his favorite team growing up was the New Orleans Saints. Smith, who was unavailable for an interview for this story, declared for the draft in January.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

