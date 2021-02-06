TU sweeps AAC cross country championships

Amidst 30-degree temperatures and slight snow flurries in Augusta, Kansas, the Tulsa men's and women's cross country teams won the American Athletic Conference championship for the second consecutive year Saturday.

It was the seventh straight AAC title for the men, while the women hoisted the trophy for the fourth time in Tulsa’s seven years as a conference member. It’s the fourth time the two teams have swept AAC titles (2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020).

Patrick Dever (23:28.82) and Scott Beattie (23:34.76) finished one-two in the men’s 8K race, while Peter Lynch (23:58.62) finished fourth. It was the third straight year Beattie finished second at the conference meet. TU's Caitlin Klopfer (20:53.89) was the second-place finisher in the women's 6K race.

In all, TU placed six runners in the men's top 10 and all nine of its runners in the top 23. The women had three top-10 finishers and eight in the top 20.