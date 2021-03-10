TU summoning confidence ahead of conference tournament

“A lot of this time of year is about the seniors and if they want to continue to play,” Haith said. “I think our seniors do want to continue to play (this season) and hopefully that can get through to the whole team.”

The Hurricane will face 10th-seeded Tulane (9-12, 4-12) at 2 p.m. Thursday in the tournament’s first round at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be a rematch of the Feb. 10 game won 58-48 by the Green Wave, undoubtedly the low point of Tulsa’s season.

It has been a weird year, with five games canceled because of COVID-19 issues and several others postponed and rescheduled. In the last 22 days, the Hurricane played only two league games.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Haith said. “When this (skid) started happening, we could have spiraled and just given up. I give our guys credit. They kept battling. We’ve been in every game.”

Tulsa would need to prevail in four games in four days to make the third postseason appearance in seven years under Haith. Last year, the team likely would have played in the NIT or NCAA Tournament if not for the postseason being canceled.

“I think we’ll have opportunities,” Haith said. “I’ve been in tournament settings where anything can happen.”

