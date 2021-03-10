TU summoning confidence ahead of conference tournament

After the struggles of the past two months, the University of Tulsa is looking at the American Athletic Conference tournament like a new season.
“We believe there’s not a team in this league that we can’t compete with or beat,” coach Frank Haith said. “We beat Memphis twice. We beat Houston. … I want our guys to believe we can go down there and win.”
Asked about the 11-team field that includes the Hurricane as the No. 7 seed, senior point guard Elijah Joiner said: “I feel like we’re the best team in the conference. We haven’t been that team.
“I feel like we can get back to (being) that team. It’s just preparation. ... We’re going to be a sharp team going into this tournament.”
TU (11-11, 7-9) hasn’t delivered an impressive victory since January and stumbled to the finish line of the regular season, dropping eight of its last 11 conference games. Six of those defeats came down to late possessions, and the Hurricane consistently failed to make the winning plays.
“Those six games could have gone the other way,” Haith said, “and our record would be totally different from what it is now.”
On a team with a variety of newcomers, TU continues to be led by its senior trio of Joiner, Brandon Rachal and Darien Jackson. The three players combine to average 33.4 points per game.
“A lot of this time of year is about the seniors and if they want to continue to play,” Haith said. “I think our seniors do want to continue to play (this season) and hopefully that can get through to the whole team.”
The Hurricane will face 10th-seeded Tulane (9-12, 4-12) at 2 p.m. Thursday in the tournament’s first round at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be a rematch of the Feb. 10 game won 58-48 by the Green Wave, undoubtedly the low point of Tulsa’s season.
It has been a weird year, with five games canceled because of COVID-19 issues and several others postponed and rescheduled. In the last 22 days, the Hurricane played only two league games.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Haith said. “When this (skid) started happening, we could have spiraled and just given up. I give our guys credit. They kept battling. We’ve been in every game.”
Tulsa would need to prevail in four games in four days to make the third postseason appearance in seven years under Haith. Last year, the team likely would have played in the NIT or NCAA Tournament if not for the postseason being canceled.
“I think we’ll have opportunities,” Haith said. “I’ve been in tournament settings where anything can happen.”