TU stumbles late, loses 73-69 at Wichita State

Tulsa twice had possession in the final minute with a chance to pull off a significant win at Wichita State but failed to get a shot off on either.

The Hurricane stumbled 73-69 on Saturday afternoon, continuing struggles against its American Athletic Conference rival and extending its losing streak to six in a row.

“We were ready to play,” first-year coach Eric Konkol said on postgame radio. “I was pleased with our start. … Unfortunately, we just couldn’t keep it going there in the second half.”

Seeking its first win in Wichita since 2001, TU benefited from nine first-half 3-pointers and built a double-digit lead that extended to 16 early in the second half. The short-handed Shockers ramped up their intensity and pulled within four with 12 minutes left.

With the perimeter shots no longer falling, the Hurricane (4-12, 0-5) struggled to score down the stretch. Sam Griffin, who led all scorers with 25 points, hit a key jumper with four minutes left to put TU up five, but Wichita State produced the next four points.

Another make from Griffin followed, but the Shockers (9-8, 2-3) scored the game’s final seven points in the last two minutes including a crucial fast-break layup by Jaron Pierre Jr. with 70 seconds left. TU turned the ball over on its last two possessions when the game was within reach.

Wichita State doubled the Hurricane’s paint production 44-22 and relied on 23 points from free throws on 26 attempts. TU went 5-of-8 from the line.

“We haven’t earned the league’s respect yet,” Konkol said. “We’ll earn the league’s respect on a number of levels if we play hard and physical consistently. We did it in moments. We’ve done it in moments. But we’ve got to do it throughout and build a reputation that we’re a gritty, nasty, tough team.”

WICHITA ST. 73, TULSA 69

Tulsa;41;28;—;69

Wichita St.;27;46;—;73

TULSA (4-12): Selebangue 3-6 2-4 8, Gaston-Chapman 1-6 2-2 4, Griffin 11-17 0-0 25, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Pritchard 4-12 0-0 9, Betson 4-7 0-0 10, Embery-Simpson 1-2 1-2 4, Dalger 2-5 0-0 6, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-58 5-8 69.

WICHITA ST. (9-8): Pohto 4-9 3-4 11, Rojas 3-6 5-7 11, Pierre 2-10 2-2 6, Porter 4-8 5-5 13, Walton 6-9 7-7 19, Flanagan 0-4 0-0 0, Bell 4-6 1-1 10, Abidde 1-1 0-0 3, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 23-26 73.

3-Point Goals: Tulsa 10-22 (Griffin 3-7, Betson 2-4, Dalger 2-4, McWright 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-2, Pritchard 1-2, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1), Wichita St. 2-17 (Abidde 1-1, Bell 1-3, Rojas 0-1, Porter 0-2, Flanagan 0-3, Walton 0-3, Pierre 0-4). Rebounds: Tulsa 28 (Selebangue 10), Wichita St. 28 (Rojas 10). Assists: Tulsa 11 (Embery-Simpson 3), Wichita St. 14 (Rojas 5). Total Fouls: Tulsa 18, Wichita St. 11. A: 7,157.