TU, still looking for a road win, visits Cincinnati on Wednesday

Tulsa at Cincinnati

6 p.m. Wednesday, Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

*On the road again: The Hurricane is still looking for its first road win, having lost all seven road games this season. Last week, TU had a halftime lead at East Carolina before being outscored by 15 points in the second half of a 76-66 defeat.

*Pritchard dishing: During the last four games, Anthony Pritchard averaged 6.5 assists including a season-high nine assists in the win against Tulane. On the season, he's averaging 4.3 assists per game.

* Scouting the Bearcats: Cincinnati is led by Memphis transfer Landers Nolley II, who is averaging 15.9 points and shooting 45.5% on 3-pointers. Wednesday's game will be the last time for the Hurricane to visit Cincinnati in league play. Since joining the American, TU is 3-11 against the Bearcats.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World