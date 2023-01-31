 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AAC MEN'S BASKETBALL

TU, still looking for a road win, visits Cincinnati on Wednesday

  • Updated
TU takes on Tulane (copy)

Tulsa guard Anthony Pritchard averaged 6.5 assists during the past four games.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

Tulsa at Cincinnati

6 p.m. Wednesday, Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

*On the road again: The Hurricane is still looking for its first road win, having lost all seven road games this season. Last week, TU had a halftime lead at East Carolina before being outscored by 15 points in the second half of a 76-66 defeat.

*Pritchard dishing: During the last four games, Anthony Pritchard averaged 6.5 assists including a season-high nine assists in the win against Tulane. On the season, he's averaging 4.3 assists per game.

* Scouting the Bearcats: Cincinnati is led by Memphis transfer Landers Nolley II, who is averaging 15.9 points and shooting 45.5% on 3-pointers. Wednesday's game will be the last time for the Hurricane to visit Cincinnati in league play. Since joining the American, TU is 3-11 against the Bearcats.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Tulsa World Staff Photographer Daniel Shular talks with Editor Jason Collington about what he has experienced so far in his new job in a new city. Daniel talks about how the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, led him to change his career.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

