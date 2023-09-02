Although the University of Tulsa opened the football season with a convincing 42-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday night, head coach Kevin Wilson has a lot to work on with his players during practice this week leading up to next Saturday's matchup at 10th-ranked Washington.

TU committed three turnovers, including two interceptions, in the first six minutes and a repeat of that could result in Washington taking a quick 21-0 lead. UAPB was only able to cash in one of the three turnovers.

Although starting quarterback Braylon Braxton was charged with those interceptions before leaving with an injury, Wilson emphasized that the rough start didn’t fall entirely on the qurterback.

“We started not knowing exactly what we were going to see a couple times and I think we put Braylon in a couple tough spots,” Wilson said. “I think we settled down, we were running it a little bit better by the time Cardell (Williams) got in there and he was able to simmer down and his surrounding cast played pretty well and made some plays that helped him out a lot.”

Wilson loves practice and all of these imperfections throughout the first game just provided the coaching staff new situations to work through at practice to ensure they are well-prepared for Washington.

“When we do make a glitch, you do mess up, we’ll come back, we’ll talk about it, we’ll correct it, we’ll look how we can be better, we’ll look how we can practice it better, we’ll look at things we do calling plays on both sides to help them," Wilson said. "But we call some bad plays, our players make some bad plays, but we keep playing through it and I thought our guys battled through it pretty good.”

For Wilson, this marks his first time as a head coach position since his stint at Indiana University ended in 2016. His newly appointed coordinators must also find their rhythm together, just like the players, as the majority come from different backgrounds. Starting out with UAPB as the first game was especially challenging to establish this cohesiveness, since Lions were also undergoing coaching staff changes. Watching last year’s game tape wouldn’t have been entirely reliable due to the integration of numerous new coaches into the mix.

Even though there was a limited availability of accurate game tape on UAPB’s offense, the TU defense held strong and steadied the rocking ship for TU as the offense found its footing with Williams at quarterback in the second quarter when he passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.

“We've been put in plenty of tricky situations throughout all of camp and everything,” said defensive lineman Owen Ostroski. “Situations like that, you know, you just have to overcome adversity, which is what we've been working on with the coaches that have been making us do. After a tricky start like that, you just have to go out and play your best, do what you're supposed to do, calm down, take a breath and just execute. That's what we were able to do.”

Ostroski played a pivotal role on TU’s defense with six tackles, 1.5 sacks. He attributed one of his sacks to the exceptional teamwork on the defense. On this particular play, Ben Kopenski caused pressure, but missed the tackle, so Ostroski came in to complete the final sack.

“It was a good win," Wilson said. "A lot of errors, a lot of things to clean up on, things that we’re trying to learn to not be part of our game that we’re trying to take out but it was a good start and I’m proud of the work and excited to get the win, excited to be 1-0.”

