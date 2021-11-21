TU stays undefeated with win against ORU in women's Mayor's Cup

First-year University of Tulsa coach Angie Nelp was familiar with the Mayor’s Cup rivalry with Oral Roberts, having grown up in Oklahoma.

Because some of her players were less aware — the game wasn’t played last season — Nelp and her staff educated the team on the history and meaning of the series, which dates to the 1970s. TU was on the losing end of the first 19 meetings, but it’s been fairly split since then.

“We talked a lot about the rivalry and what it means to our team and that extra fight that you have to have coming in,” Nelp said. “It doesn’t matter what your record is. We thought the toughest team would win.”

The tougher team Sunday afternoon proved to be the Hurricane, which dominated in the early going and held off a comeback attempt in the second half for a 69-55 win at ORU's Mabee Center to remain undefeated on the season.

Prevailing in the Mayor’s Cup for a third consecutive time, TU (5-0) scored the game’s first eight points, including five from Jessika Evans, and led 25-6 at the end of the first quarter.

“I think just our motivation, how big of a game it was for us and our energy really showed in the first half as well as our connection,” Evans said. “We were just all really locked in and ready to play.”