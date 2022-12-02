 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: Tough time for a coaching search

  • Updated
TU is looking for a new coach at a bad time, less than a month from the early signing period. And, two of its quarterbacks are in the transfer portal. Plus, a look ahead to this weekend's Mayor's Cup game at TU.

Guerin Emig: Rick Dickson's riskiest TU football hire would also be the sweetest — Brennan Marion

Guerin Emig: Philip Montgomery a good man who fell through too many football cracks. Next TU coach can't make that mistake

Two more TU players leaving via transfer portal; G.J. Kinne reportedly taking Texas State job

TU sees QB Braylon Braxton, LB Justin Wright enter transfer portal

Bill Haisten discusses the eight-season Montgomery era at TU and also throws out some names to consider for his successor.

Editor's note: Montgomery's career record at TU was 43-53. His record is mis-stated in this video.
