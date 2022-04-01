 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: The impressive Eric Konkol, plus a little recruiting and a little spring football

Bryce McKinnis and Patrick Prince discuss what TU's new coach has been up to in his first days on the job. Plus, a look at some local players TU might go after and an update on TU spring football.

