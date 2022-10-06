TU Sports Extra podcast: Speaking with senior safety Bryson Powers

Tulsa senior safety Bryson Powers talks with TU beat writer John Tranchina about the season so far and previewing Navy (which once recruited him). Plus, do the Golden Hurricane play with a chip on their shoulder against Power 5 opponents like Ole Miss? Bryson also talks about getting to play with brother and Tulsa tight end Colby Powers for the first time, after Colby transferred from Arizona.
Photos: Tulsa Golden Hurricane falls to Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Steven Anderson runs under presure from Deshawn Pace of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. A penalty was called on Pace in the play.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Isaiah Epps runs the ball after a reception under pressure Ja'Von Hicks of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Davis Brin looks for a receiver under pressure from Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Brin threw a pick 6 on the play.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Ben Bryant of Cincinnati is sacked by Jon-Michael Terry of Tulsa in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Ben Bryant of Cincinnati looks for a receiver against Tulsa in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Corey Kiner of Cincinnati is pursued by Anthony Goodlow in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tre Tucker of Cincinnati is pursued by Tulsa's Anthony Goodlow in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Deneric Prince dives for a touchdown under pressure from Ja'Quan Sheppard of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Isaiah Epps runs the ball after a reception under pressure Ja'Von Hicks of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
An official breaks up Tulsa’s Bayne Tryon and Armorion Smith of Cincinnati during the Bearcats’ win Saturday. After several on-field spats and personal fouls, tempers flared as the teams crossed paths when they tried to exit the field after the game, and coaches and officials separated the players before a full-on brawl broke out.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery walks tries to get his players to go back to the locker room as post game scuffle breaks out after their football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Davis Brin is sacked by Wilson Huber of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa football players and players from Cincinnati scuffle after the Bearcats’ win Saturday. After several on-field spats and personal fouls, tempers flared as the teams crossed paths when they tried to exit the field after the game, and coaches and officials separated the players before a full-on brawl broke out.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Davis Brin is sacked by Wilson Huber of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa football players and players from Cincinnati scuffle after their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
A Deputy Sheriff from Ohio who was working with the Cincinnati football team talks with Tulsa law enforcement after a scuffle broke out between Cincinnati and Tulsa after their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Davis Brin is sacked by Wilson Huber of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Davis Brin scrambles under pressure from Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Davis Brin is sacked by Wilson Huber of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Steven Anderson runs under presure from Deshawn Pace of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. A penalty was called on Pace in the play.
Mike Simons
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Coaches hold Cincinnati football players back from Tulsa football players during a scuffle after their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery questions a call during their football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell questions a call during their football game against Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell questions a call during their football game against Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Keylon Stokes is tackled by Tyler Scott of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
The Tulsa pom squad performs during Tulsa's football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa fan Adam Hopkins waves a hurricane flag before their football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Ben Bryant of Cincinnati is sacked by Anthony Goodlow of Tulsa in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
The Tulsa marching band runs onto the field before Tulsa's football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa takes the field for their football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa fans cheer befroe their football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa fans taunt the Cincinnati Bearcat mascot before their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tim Quickel and his daughter Jaymee,5, ride the Dragonfly during TU's Oktoberfest on Chapman Commons before Tulsa plays Cincinnati in football at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Jaden Harjo and Madelyn Moss of Okemah play in the Genave King Rogers Fountain on the TU campus before Tulsa's football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Ja'Von Hicks of Cincinnati intercepts a pass under pressure from Isaiah Epps of Tulsa in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Keylon Stokes runs under pressure from Ja'Von Hicks of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Isaiah Epps is tackled by Justin Harris of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell leads his team onto the field for their football game against Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Charles McClelland of Cincinnati runs the ball under pressure from Bryson Powers of Tulsa in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Ethan Hall reacts to missing a pass in the endzone in the 4th quarter against Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Davis Brin lies on the ground after being tackled during their football game against Cincinnati at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Deneric Prince runs the ball under pressure from Jacob Dingle of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Tulsa's Davis Brin is sacked by Wilson Huber of Cincinnati in their football game at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
