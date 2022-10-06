 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: Speaking with senior safety Bryson Powers

  • Updated
Tulsa senior safety Bryson Powers talks with TU beat writer John Tranchina about the season so far and previewing Navy (which once recruited him). Plus, do the Golden Hurricane play with a chip on their shoulder against Power 5 opponents like Ole Miss? Bryson also talks about getting to play with brother and Tulsa tight end Colby Powers for the first time, after Colby transferred from Arizona.

