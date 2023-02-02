"I like that he focused on in-state recruiting. I think it came together in such a good way, especially considering the time crunch." Kelly Hines talks about new TU football coach Kevin Wilson's first recruiting class. Defensive lineman Reeves Baller doesn't just have a good name, but also had Jason Witten has a high school coach and could be a "really good get." Linebacker CJ Turner didn't stay committed to Colorado after the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders, and could be an under-the-radar commit for the class. Also, Cushing's Cam Crooks logged 4,713 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns in high school and it will be interesting to see what position he plays in college.