TU Sports Extra podcast: Recruiting also means retention for new football coach Kevin Wilson

After a flurry of football players hit the transfer portal following Philip Montgomery’s dismissal, part of new head coach Kevin Wilson's job was stabilizing the roster. Two others with starting experience – quarterback Braylon Braxton and wide receiver Malachai Jones – initially were in the transfer portal before Wilson persuaded them to stay. Additional players were likely considering options before Wilson’s arrival. Kelly and Patrick talk about Coach Wilson and the football program so far, as well as the first season under new men's basketball coach Eric Konkol.