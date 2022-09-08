 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: Previewing Tulsa's home opener against Northern Illinois

Patrick Prince and John Tranchina talk about TU's tough road loss and how the Golden Hurricane will respond in their home opener against Northern Illinois. Plus, quarterback Davis Brin had a career day against Wyoming, but the TU ground game gained just 61 yards on 32 carries. Where are Anthony Watkins and Deneric Prince, who will also not play Sept. 10?

Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer John Tranchina: EmailTwitter | Follow his stories

