TU Sports Extra podcast: Owen Ostroski on attending father's alma mater and more

  • Updated
  • 0

Holland Hall graduate and TU defensive lineman Owen Ostroski, the son of former NFL and Tulsa player Jerry Ostroski, has been "been going to TU games since the minute I was born." He talks with TU beat writer John Tranchina about the bye week; getting to "live out that dream" of playing for Tulsa after attending games growing up; and more.

