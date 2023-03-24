“I was disappointed that we lost the two coaches,” TU football coach Kevin Wilson said. “We don’t do (assistant) contracts here, so they’re not bound...my guys were basically free agents." Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince talk about the coaching staff situation as spring football practice is underway. Plus, there is nowhere to go but up for TU men's basketball. Kelly talks about the transfer portal and the program's future under head coach Eric Konkol.
March 9, 2023 video. The loss ends the Tulsa Golden Hurricane's season at 5-25; the program's first under Coach Konkol. Video courtesy/American Athletic Conference
A look at OU and TU men's basketball transfers announced during the 2023 offseason
G Brandon Betson
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa guard Brandon Betson (11) goes up for a shot while South Florida guard Tyler Harris (2) defends during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
C Charles Chukwu
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) attempts to knock the ball away from Tulsa center Charles Chukwu (15) as he attempts grab a rebound during the first half during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and Houston at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
G Bijan Cortes
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP File Photo
F Tim Dalger
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa forward Tim Dalger (10) grabs a rebound over South Florida center Russel Tchewa (54) during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
G Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (2) jumps to catch a rebound during the first half of a basketball game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Tulane Green Wave at the Reynolds Center at University of Tulsa on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR, Tulsa World
G Sterling Gaston-Chapman
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sterling Gaston-Chapman (3) shoots over Memphis Tigers guard Jayden Hardaway (25) during NCAA basketball between Memphis vs Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on January 29, 2023.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON, For the Tulsa World
G Sam Griffin
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) shoots over Memphis Tigers forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (5) during NCAA basketball between Memphis vs Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on January 29, 2023.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON, For the Tulsa World
C Nikita Konstantynovskyi
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane center Nikita Konstantynovskyi (center) tries control the ball as Oregon State Beavers forward Rodrigue Andela (left) and guard Gianni Hunt defend him during the game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, OK on Nov. 15, 2021.
Photo by BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
G C.J. Noland
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland (22) drives around West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Norman, Okla.
AP File Photo
G Anthony Pritchard
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) drives the ball to the net during the first half of a basketball game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Tulane Green Wave at the Reynolds Center at University of Tulsa on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR, Tulsa World
G Benny Schroder
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma guard Benny Schroder, center, goes to the basket between Kansas City guard Jevin Sullivan (33) and guard Tyler Andrews in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Norman, Okla.
AP File Photo
F Bryant Selebangue
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa forward Bryant Selebangue (33) grabs a rebound over South Florida forward Dok Muordar (4) during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and South Florida at the Reynolds Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Photo by IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
G Cobe Williams
Previous school: Louisiana Tech Transfer destination: Tulsa
Louisiana Tech guard Cobe Williams (24) drives to the basket against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.
AP File Photo
G Keaston Willis
Previous school: Louisiana Tech Transfer destination: Tulsa
Louisiana Tech guard Keaston Willis (0) brings the ball up court against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.
AP File Photo
