TU Sports Extra podcast: Kevin Wilson's staff coming together; updates on the basketball teams

Kelly and Patrick talk about TU football's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr., who brings name recognition along with a lengthy resume; and defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri, who was head coach Kevin Wilson’s first hire at TU. Also, previewing an upcoming series and updates on the men's and women's basketball teams.
Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Bill and Kelly host new TU head football coach Kevin Wilson, discussing his transition from Ohio State to Tulsa; hiring his coaching staff; the transfer portal and more.
A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the offseason
WR Langston Anderson
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State wide receiver Langston Anderson poses for a portrait during Oklahoma State media day at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR Andrel Anthony
Previous school: Michigan Transfer destination: OU
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
AP File Photo
DE Rondell Bothroyd
Previous school: Wake Forest Transfer destination: OU
Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) is sacked by Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
AP file photo
QB Alan Bowman
Previous schools: Michigan and Texas Tech Transfer destination: OSU
Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman (15) throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to running back Leon Franklin (34) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
AP file photo
QB Braylon Braxton
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: Withdrew from transfer portal; returning to TU
Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton throws a pass during the Golden Hurricane’s 48-42 win over South Florida on Nov. 18, 2022. Braxton completed 20-of-27 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
QB Davis Brin
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa's quarterback Davis Brin is pressured against Northern Illinois University in Tulsa, OK, Sept. 10, 2022.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
WR Arland Bruce IV
Previous school: Iowa Transfer destination: OSU
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV runs off the field after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
AP File Photo
LB Mason Cobb
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) celebrates after making a tackle during a football game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
RB Elijah Collins
Previous school: Michigan State Transfer destination: OSU
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins rushes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich.
AP file photo
OT Dalton Cooper
Previous school: Texas State
Transfer destination: OSU
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR Brian Darby
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma wide receiver Brian Darby (16) catches a touchdown over Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CB Kendall Dennis
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: South Florida
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) attempts to catch a pass while being defended by cornerback Kendall Dennis (21) during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR Rashod Dixon
Previous school: OSU
Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa World file photo
LB Na'Drian Dizadare
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Na'Drian Dizadare (36) pushes Donovan Stephens (33) during a warm up before the first quarter of a college football game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Althea Peterson
DB Kendel Dolby
Previous school: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (juco)
Transfer destination: OU
Tulsa World file photo
CB Joshua Eaton
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Texas State
Oklahoma cornerback Joshua Eaton (1) celebrates while taking the field during a football game between Oklahoma and Tulane in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DL Josh Ellison
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Memphis
Oklahoma’s Josh Ellison celebrates after sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium in Norman.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
P Luke Elzinga
Previous school: Central Michigan Transfer destination: OU
Penn State kick returner Parker Washington (3) hurdles Central Michigan punter Luke Elzinga (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in State College, Pa.
AP File Photo
QB Nick Evers
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Wisconsin
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) handles a snap while Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes (2) stands in the backfield during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DE Trace Ford
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: OU
Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford (94) pressures Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DE Anthony Goodlow
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: OSU
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks to pass under pressure from Tulsa defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow (94) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
AP File Photo
WR Bryson Green
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Wisconsin
Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) tries to run past Oklahoma defensive back Woodi Washington (0) during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Bedlam game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Norman, Okla on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
S Thomas Harper
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Notre Dame
Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper (13) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrate after Harper's fourth quarter interception during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CB Kenneth Harris
Previous school: Arkansas State
Transfer destination: OSU
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DE Kevonte Henry
Previous school: OU
Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa World file photo
DT Preston Hickey
Previous school: OSU
Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa World file photo
TE Josiah Johnson
Previous school: Massachusetts Transfer destination: OSU
Massachusetts tight end Josiah Johnson (16) dives for the end zone past Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams (14) and cornerback Josh Wallace (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
AP file photo
WR Leon Johnson III
Previous school: George Fox University in Oregon
Transfer destination: OSU
Tulsa World file photo
WR Stephon Johnson Jr.
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Houston
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. (6) runs through the end zone after missing a pass while being covered by West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Rashad Ajayi (4) during the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
CB Demarco Jones
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Tulsa
Oklahoma State cornerback Demarco Jones is all smiles after his team’s 36-25 win over Baylor in October 2022 in Waco, Texas.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR Malachai Jones
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: Withdrew from transfer portal; returning to TU
Tulsa wide receiver Malachai Jones makes a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Davis Brin during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md.
AP file photo
DL Jacob Lacey
Previous school: Notre Dame Transfer destination: OU
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (54) jogs off the field after a play during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
AP file photo
LB Dasan McCullough
Previous school: Indiana Transfer destination: OU
Idaho wide receiver Jordan Dwyer goes in for a touchdown against Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (1) and linebacker Dasan McCullough (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana.
AP File Photo
OL Noah McKinney
Previous school: UNLV
Transfer destination: OSU
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CB Jabbar Muhammad
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper (13) and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) celebrate after Harper's fourth quarter interception during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Baylor in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
S Jordan Mukes
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma’s safety Jordan Mukes during spring football practice at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium practice fields, Thursday, Mar 24, 2022 in Norman, Okla.
Photo by GERALD LEONG/For the Tulsa World
CB Keuan Parker
Previous school: Arkansas
Transfer destination: Tulsa
AP file photo
DB Reggie Pearson
Previous school: Texas Tech Transfer destination: OU
Oklahoma State's Blaine Green, center left, catches the ball around Texas Tech's Reggie Pearson Jr. (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas.
AP File Photo
WR Braylin Presley
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Tulsa
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Braylin Presley (1) tries to push past Kansas State Wildcats safety Drake Cheatum (21) during the third quarter of a football game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
S Kendarin Ray
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa safeties Bryson Powers (21) and Kendarin Ray (1) tackle SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice as he scores a touchdown during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Skelly Field at H.A Chapman Stadium.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
RB Dominic Richardson
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Baylor
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a football game between Oklahoma State and Texas in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR John Paul Richardson
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TCU
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson makes an 83-yard reception to score a touchdown against Iowa State on Nov. 12.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
DL Cedric Roberts
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Texas State
Oklahoma offensive lineman Aaryn Parks loses his helmet while blocking Oklahoma defensive lineman Cedric Roberts during practice and the University of Oklahoma on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OT Walter Rouse
Previous school: Stanford Transfer destination: OU
Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) against Arizona State defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) during an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
AP File Photo
QB Ralph Rucker
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma quarterback Ralph Rucker (19) passes the ball during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL Eli Russ
Previous school: OSU
Transfer destination: TBA
Photo via The Oklahoman
QB Spencer Sanders
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater.
AP file photo
DT Davon Sears
Previous school: Texas State
Transfer destination: OU
Tulsa World file photo
OL Caleb Shaffer
Previous school: Miami-Ohio Transfer destination: OU
Miami-Ohio running back Keyon Mozee, left, runs past Minnesota defensive lineman Nate Becker while offensive line Caleb Shaffer tries to hold him back during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Minneapolis.
AP File Photo
LB Clayton Smith
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma linebacker Clayton Smith (20) tackles Nebraska running back Anthony Grant (10) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CB Kenney Solomon
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: TBA
Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Kenney Solomon II (left) deflects a pass intended for Jacksonville State Gamecocks tight end Braydon Hill during the game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Sept. 17, 2022.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
TE Blake Smith
Previous school: Texas A&M Transfer destination: OU
Texas A&M tight end Blake Smith celebrates as time runs out in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver.
AP File Photo
TE Austin Stogner
Previous school: South Carolina Transfer destination: OU
South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner (18) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
AP File Photo
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
Previous school: Washington State Transfer destination: OSU
Washington State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
AP File Photo
TE Jackson Sumlin
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jackson Sumlin (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 2021 Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DL Alton Tarber
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma defensive lineman Alton Tarber hits a blocking sled during practice and the University of Oklahoma on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DT Samuela Tuihalamaka
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka poses for a portrait during Oklahoma State media day at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
LB David Ugwoegbu
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
David Ugwoegbu (2) is pictured at University of Oklahoma media day on OU campus in Norman on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Photo via The Oklahoman
OL Dillon Wade
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: Auburn
University of Tulsa football player Dillon Wade is pictured at media day in Tulsa in August 2022.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
OL Brey Walker
Previous school: OU
Transfer destination: TBA
Courtesy photo
DB Bryson Washington
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: TBA
Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson attempts to block Oklahoma defensive back Bryson Washington during practice and the University of Oklahoma on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR Theo Wease
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Missouri
Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) celebrates a first down during the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
LB Joseph Wete
Previous school: OU Transfer destination: Withdrew from the portal; returning to OU
Oklahoma linebackers Jaren Kanak (7) and Joseph Wete (22) tackle UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith (1) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and UTEP at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
S Kanion Williams
Previous school: OSU Transfer destination: Tulsa
Kanion Williams tackles TCU's Darius Anderson for a loss during Oklahoma State's football game vs. TCU on Nov. 2, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Photo by DEVIN LARENCE WILBER/For the Tulsa World
P Lachlan Wilson
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: Cal
Tulsa punter Lachlan Wilson is roughed by South Florida's Jayden Curry during the second half of their game in October 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Tulsa won 32-31.
Photo by DAVID DERMER/For the Tulsa World
LB Justin Wright
Previous school: Tulsa Transfer destination: OSU
Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Justin Wright (30) tackles South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) during the game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Nov. 18, 2022.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!