TU Sports Extra podcast: Kevin Wilson's staff coming together; updates on the basketball teams

  • Updated
  • 0

Kelly and Patrick talk about TU football's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr., who brings name recognition along with a lengthy resume; and defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri, who was head coach Kevin Wilson’s first hire at TU. Also, previewing an upcoming series and updates on the men's and women's basketball teams.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Bill and Kelly host new TU head football coach Kevin Wilson, discussing his transition from Ohio State to Tulsa; hiring his coaching staff; the transfer portal and more.

