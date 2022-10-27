TU Sports Extra podcast: It wasn't pretty, but TU had to have it and got it

TU got down 10-0, but in the end got a much-needed win over Temple behind a solid defensive performance and a career-day for Deneric Prince. John Tranchina breaks it all down. Plus, what’s going on with Davis Brin, who’s been a little up and down lately. John and Patrick Prince also look ahead to SMU, a team that brings a strong passing game to Tulsa this weekend.
Sports Writer John Tranchina: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Oct. 25, 2022 video. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane hosts SMU for Homecoming on Oct. 29. Video courtesy/TU Athletics
Photos: TU recovers to defeat Temple, 27-16
TU v Temple
Action of the University of Tulsa v Temple University football game on Oct. 21, 2022.
Ben Solomon AAC for the Tulsa World
TU v Temple
Action of the University of Tulsa v Temple University football game on Oct. 21, 2022.
Ben Solomon AAC for the Tulsa World
