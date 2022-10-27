 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: It wasn't pretty, but TU had to have it and got it

TU got down 10-0, but in the end got a much-needed win over Temple behind a solid defensive performance and a career-day for Deneric Prince. John Tranchina breaks it all down. Plus, what’s going on with Davis Brin, who’s been a little up and down lately. John and Patrick Prince also look ahead to SMU, a team that brings a strong passing game to Tulsa this weekend.

Oct. 25, 2022 video. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane hosts SMU for Homecoming on Oct. 29. Video courtesy/TU Athletics
TU Sports Extra podcast: Bowl game possible but there's work to do

Sitting at 2-4, TU has six games left to get to six wins and qualify for a bowl. Last year, the Hurricane was in a similar situation and rallied late in the season, ending the season winning a bowl game. What will it take for that to happen this year? John Tranchina and Patrick Prince discuss.

