TU Sports Extra podcast: Head football coach Philip Montgomery interview

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head football coach Philip Montgomery joins Tulsa World sports writer Bryce McKinnis to discuss spring practice progress, quarterback Davis Brin and more.
Coach Montgomery also talks about Luke Olson becoming the new TU defensive coordinator and the adversity that that the program went through last season from the tough start to winning the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Photos: Highlights from the Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Sean O'Keefe (10) attempts to tackle wide receiver Marquis Shoulders (4) during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Fans watch as players go through drills during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Braylon Braxton (1) attempts a pass during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Tyree Carlisle (12) tackles wide receiver Keylon Stokes (2) during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) attempts a pass during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Braylon Braxton (1) attempts a pass during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Keylon Stokes (2) attempts to catch a pass while being defended by safety Daiquain Jackson (9) during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane defensive lineman Owen Ostroski (48) goes through a drill during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Tyree Carlisle (12) attempts to tackle wide receiver Nick Rempert (9) after making a catch during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Carson Collins (16) runs the ball during a drill during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa defensive coordinator Luke Olseon watches players got through drills during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Grant Sawyer (19) tackles running back Jordan Ford (6) during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Keith Wheeler II (12) runs with the ball after making a catch during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Jaise Oliver (25) pushes tight end Bayne Tryon (88) out of bounds during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Zion Hopes (7) catches a pass during a drill during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Roman Fuller (10) attempts a pass during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Sean O'Keefe (10) catches a pass during a drill during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsa Spring Game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Sean O'Keefe (10) picks off a pass intended for Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Keith Wheeler II (12) during Tulsa's spring game at H.A Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
