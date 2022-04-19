 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

TU Sports Extra podcast: Head football coach Philip Montgomery interview

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head football coach Philip Montgomery joins Tulsa World sports writer Bryce McKinnis to discuss spring practice progress, quarterback Davis Brin and more.

Coach Montgomery also talks about Luke Olson becoming the new TU defensive coordinator and the adversity that that the program went through last season from the tough start to winning the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Related content:

TU QB Davis Brin will not play in spring game, expected to be ready for fall

Guerin Emig: Davis Brin didn't need to play in spring scrimmage to show his commitment to Golden Hurricane

People are also reading…

TU displays Luke Olson's outstanding defense in spring game

Follow Bryce McKinnis: Twitter | Facebook

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former world tennis player Ashleigh Barty to play in gold exhibition series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert