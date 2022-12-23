 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: Braylin Presley, Braylon Braxton and other early Kevin Wilson successes

New TU head football coach Kevin Wilson went right to work on recruiting. Returning TU beat writer Kelly Hines talks about OSU transfer Braylin Presley, convincing quarterback Braylon Braxton to take himself out of the transfer portal and more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

