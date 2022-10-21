TU Sports Extra podcast: Bowl game possible but there's work to do

Sitting at 2-4, TU has six games left to get to six wins and qualify for a bowl. Last year, the Hurricane was in a similar situation and rallied late in the season, ending the season winning a bowl game. What will it take for that to happen this year? John Tranchina and Patrick Prince discuss.
Photos: TU falls 53-21 to crushing Navy run game
Navy fullback Daba Fofana runs with the ball against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy fullback Daba Fofana runs for a touchdown against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy fullback Daba Fofana, right, runs with the ball as Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray tries to stop him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy cornerback Willie Collins V defends against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Vincent Terrell Jr. (23) runs during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Keylon Stokes (2) catches a touchdown pass during an NCAA football game against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Navy Midshipmen kicker Daniel Davies (47) kicks a field goal during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Keylon Stokes (2) catches a touchdown during an NCAA football game against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Navy quarterback Xavier Arline (7) pitches the ball to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tulsa running back Steven Anderson, right, runs with the ball against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tulsa wide receiver Malachai Jones makes a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Davis Brin during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy Midshipmen fullback Daba Fofana (45) runs during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Tulsa wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana (5) makes a catch in front of Navy cornerback Mbiti Williams Jr. (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy Midshipmen fullback Daba Fofana (45) scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
A Navy cheerleader performs on the field a s a parachuter prepares to land with a large U.S. flag prior to an NCAA college football game between Navy and Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tulsa wide receiver Malachai Jones reacts after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Davis Brin during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tulsa defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow (94) sacks Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy fullback Daba Fofana, right, avoids a tackle by Tulsa safety Jaise Oliver (25) while scoring a touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy center David Hixon, left, prepares for the snap against Tulsa defensive lineman Everitt Rogers (11), defensive lineman Joseph Anderson (44) and other teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy Midshipmen fullback Daba Fofana (45) runs for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Navy linebacker Will Harbour (54) reacts after forcing Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin, bottom, to throw a pass as Navy scored on a safety during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Amin Hassan (28) runs during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Navy Midshipmen linebacker Nicholas Straw (51) celebrates during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) gets taken down for a safety during an NCAA football game against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Navy linebacker Nicholas Straw (51) makes an interception against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy Midshipmen fullback Daba Fofana (45) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Steven Anderson (24) runs during an NCAA football game against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Oct. 8 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin looks to pass against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy wide receiver Maquel Haywood runs with the ball against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin, right, scrambles for yardage as Navy defensive tackle Clay Cromwell prepares to make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin looks to pass against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A midshipman salutes during the playing of the national anthem as two Navy F18 aircrafts perform a flyover prior to an NCAA college football game between Navy and Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy linebacker Will Harbour, bottom, applies pressure as Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin (7) throws the ball in his own end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Brin was called for an intentional grounding penalty and Navy ws awarded points on the safety. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy wide receiver Maquel Haywood runs with the ball against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai drops back to pass against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
