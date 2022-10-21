 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: Bowl game possible but there's work to do

Sitting at 2-4, TU has six games left to get to six wins and qualify for a bowl. Last year, the Hurricane was in a similar situation and rallied late in the season, ending the season winning a bowl game. What will it take for that to happen this year? John Tranchina and Patrick Prince discuss.

Tulsa World photos by Tom Gilbert, Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry, Mike Simons
