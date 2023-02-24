Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince talk TU hoops and looking to next season. How will first-year head coach Eric Konkol retain his current roster for the program rebuild? What are some of the positive takeaways from the 5-22 (as of Feb. 24) season? How has Coach Konkol handled the losses? Plus, an update on TU football. How soon will the Golden Hurricane have a defensive coordinator?
