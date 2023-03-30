Ten former Tulsa Golden Hurricane players worked out in front of representatives from 20 NFL teams Tuesday at Rejoice Christian School for TU's Pro Day. Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince talk about the pro potential of RB Deneric Prince, WRs JuanCarlos Santana, Isaiah Epps and Keylon Stokes; and others.
There was a sense of camaraderie at the event as former players like Washington Commanders lineman Chris Paul and TU legendary QB Dane Evans were there to support.
