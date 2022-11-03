 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: A tribute to TU legend Dale McNamara

Maggie Roller joins Patrick Prince and John Tranchina to discuss her memories of TU legend Dale McNamara, who died Sunday at the age of 86. Roller played golf for McNamara at TU and shares her memories of a tough, loving, fun and supportive coach who championed women’s golf and taught her players more than just the game of golf.

Dale McNamara, TU golf pioneer, dies at age 86

Legendary coach Dale McNamara guided the TU women to two national titles in the same year

TU women golfers created history with dual national titles in 1982
Breaking down TU's 45-34 loss to SMU

