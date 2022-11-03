TU Sports Extra podcast: A tribute to TU legend Dale McNamara

Maggie Roller joins Patrick Prince and John Tranchina to discuss her memories of TU legend Dale McNamara, who died Sunday at the age of 86. Roller played golf for McNamara at TU and shares her memories of a tough, loving, fun and supportive coach who championed women’s golf and taught her players more than just the game of golf.
Sports Writer John Tranchina: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Regional Digital Editor Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Legendary coach Dale McNamara guided the TU women to two national titles in the same year
TU women golfers created history with dual national titles in 1982
Photos: A look back at TU golf pioneer Dale McNamara's career
Dale Fleming McNamara 1953
Dale Fleming on June 9, 1953. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
Dale Fleming McNamara 1954
Caption from June 21, 1954: "The youthful element almost took over in the qualifying round of the Women's Oklahoma Golf Association at Indian Hills in Tulsa. Tulsan Dale Fleming made the title flight by shooting an 88." Photo via The Oklahoman archives
Dale Fleming McNamara 1957
Tulsa golfer Dale Fleming, left, with Mrs. E. S. "Patti" Blanton on June 21, 1957. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
Dale McNamara 1973
Caption from June 11, 1973: "'To help yourself, help others. A cliche, but very true,' said Dale McNamara. And the Tulsa lady had another Oklahoma State Women's Golf Championship to prove it." Photo via The Oklahoman archives
Dale McNamara 1982
Dale McNamara in June 20, 1982. Tulsa World file photo
McNamara Baker 1984
University of Tulsa golfer Kathy Baker and coach Dale McNamara display the 1982 NCAA championship trophy on May 31, 1982. TU also won the AIAW championship in 1982. Tulsa World file photo
T.U. Hall of Fame Inductees
TU Hall of Fame Inductees (front row L-R), Dale McNamara, Benita Byrd and Dorothy Maples who are the two daughters of deceased hall of fame inductee Benton Springer, ( back row L-R) Bob Hellinghausen, and Micheal Gunter at TU on Feb. 1, 1997. Tulsa World file photo
Dale McNamara for Her World 3
Dale McNamara with first place NCAA golf trophy in her office on Feb 3, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file photo
Dale McNamara for Her World
Dale McNamara with first place NCAA golf trophy in her office on Feb 3, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file photo
Tom Gilbert
Dale McNamara at Practice
University of Tulsa Head women's golf coach Dale McNamara talks with sophomore golfer Filippa Helmersson of Sweden at Ceder Ridge Country Club on Feb 4, 1997. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file photo
Tom Gilbert
Women's NCAA Golf
TU women's golf coach Dale McNamara announces on Aug. 14, 1997 that Tulsa Country Club and TU will host the 1999 NCAA Div. 1 Women's Golf Championship. Tulsa World file photo
Melissa McNamara
LPGA golfer, Melissa McNamara, and her mother, Dale, pose at Tulsa Country Club. Tulsa World file photo
NCAA Golf #1
Tulsa University women's golf coach Dale McNamara offers words of advice and encouragement to Niina Laitinen during the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championship at the Tulsa Country Club on Wednesday, May 19, 1999. Tulsa World file photo
WAC golf
TU sophomore Stacy Prammanasudh talks with coach Dale McNamara before teeing off on the 15th hole during the first round of play April 24, 2000 in the WAC Women's Golf Championship being played at Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow. Tulsa World file photo
WAC Golf 1.jpg
Tulsa women's golf coach, Dale McNamara (right), high-fives Stacy Prammanasudh as the team is presented with the WAC Championship Trophy at Forrest Ridge Golf Club. Tulsa World file photo
LPGA9.jpg
Dale McNamara poses at Tulsa Country Club during the Williams Championship golf tournament. Tulsa World file photo
mcnamarsjpg
Melissa McNamara Luellen (middle) with her mother Dale McNamara (four national titles at Tulsa) and Linda Vollstedt (six national titles at Arizona State) at the Women's Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame induction. Courtesy photo
2018.JPG
Dale McNamara and her daughter Melissa McNamara Luellen receive the first ever dual female Henry P. Iba Citizen Athlete Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa on June 18, 2018. Photo by JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!