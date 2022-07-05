 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU Sports Extra podcast: 40 years ago, the TU women's golf program made history

Legendary coach Dale McNamara guided the TU women to two national titles in the same year. Bryce talks about the reporting of his recent looking back story on that 1982 team as well as an update on TU's rebranding efforts. 

TU women golfers created history with dual national titles in 1982

