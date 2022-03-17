TU softball to face Nebraska, Kansas this weekend

Record: 9-15
Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane competes in the Rock Chalk Challenge this weekend in Lawrence, Kansas, before opening its conference schedule next weekend. On Saturday, TU plays against Nebraska at 10 a.m. then against hosting Kansas at 5:30. On Sunday, TU has a rematch against the Cornhuskers at 12:30 p.m. then faces the Jayhawks at 5:30 p.m.
Looking back: The Golden Hurricane turned in two wins last weekend against Texas A&M-Corpus Christie and lost twice to Texas Tech. In a mid-week double-header against Abilene Christian, TU split games with the Wildcats.
Notable: Junior catcher Rylee Keith was named to this week's American Athletic Conference Honor Roll after batting.455 and hitting a home run, a triple, a double and 3 RBI in last weekend's games against TAMU-CC and Texas Tech.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World