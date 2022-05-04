TU softball to close its regular season at home this weekend

Record: 15-29-1

Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane closes out the regular season against East Carolina this weekend in the Collins Family Softball Complex, hosting the Pirates for a three-game series on ESPN+. Kicking off Friday night, TU fans can see the Golden Hurricane at home for the last time this season at 5 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. game on Saturday. On Sunday, TU closes out the regular season against ECU at noon. Starting Thursday, May 12, the American Athletic Conference Tournament will take place until May 14 in Greenville, North Carolina.

Looking back: TU could manage only one run in three games as the Golden Hurricane went 0-3 against No. 21 UCF in Orlando, Florida, last week. The Knights capped the weekend by defeating TU 8-0 in six innings on Sunday.

Notable: The Golden Hurricane has won only a single conference series this season. TU went 2-1 against Memphis on April 14 and 15. The Golden Hurricane has been swept twice this season, and on two occasions won one and lost one against an AAC opponent.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World