TU softball opens conference play against Houston

Record: 11-17

Looking ahead: Tulsa's softball team is set to open its American Athletic Conference schedule with three games against Houston at home this week. The Golden Hurricane hosts the Cougars at 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday in the Collins Family Complex.

Looking back: TU went 2-2 last weekend in the Rock Chalk Challenge, beating the host, Kansas, twice and losing both games to Nebraska.

Notable: The Golden Hurricane has not won consecutive games this season. In games coming off a win, TU is 0-10 with its 11th try coming this Friday against Houston.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

