TU softball opens AAC Tournament with win over Houston

The Tulsa softball team opened American Athletic Conference softball tournament play Thursday with an 8-2 win over Houston at the Collins Family Softball Complex.

The Golden Hurricane, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, advances to the semifinals. Tulsa (25-15) will face No. 1 seed Wichita State at 6 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal will match USF against UCF in a 3 p.m. contest.

Sarah Briers' three-run home run over the left-field fence blew open Thursday's game in the bottom of the fifth inning, sending TU past No. 5 seed Houston (17-33).

Briers ended the game with three RBIs on two hits and scored two runs of her own, while Chenise Delce (8-6) pitched five innings and gave up just two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Kassidy Scott came in for the final two innings and retired all six batters she faced.

Delce also had two hits and two RBIs, while Alexis Perry added two hits and scored two runs.

The Hurricane scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead over the Cougars and added a run in the sixth for the final margin.