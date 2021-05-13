TU softball opens AAC Tournament with win over Houston

The Tulsa softball team opened American Athletic Conference softball tournament play Thursday with an 8-2 win over Houston at the Collins Family Softball Complex.
The Golden Hurricane, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, advances to the semifinals. Tulsa (25-15) will face No. 1 seed Wichita State at 6 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal will match USF against UCF in a 3 p.m. contest.
Sarah Briers' three-run home run over the left-field fence blew open Thursday's game in the bottom of the fifth inning, sending TU past No. 5 seed Houston (17-33).
Briers ended the game with three RBIs on two hits and scored two runs of her own, while Chenise Delce (8-6) pitched five innings and gave up just two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Kassidy Scott came in for the final two innings and retired all six batters she faced.
Delce also had two hits and two RBIs, while Alexis Perry added two hits and scored two runs.
The Hurricane scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead over the Cougars and added a run in the sixth for the final margin.
Haley Morgan opened the fifth with a walk and advanced to third base on a single by Perry. Morgan scored on a Delce single. Imani Edwards reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Perry, while Briers brought in Kennedy Cramer, running for Delce, and Edwards with her first homer of the season and fourth of her career.
Houston’s Bethany Busch hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth, while Tulsa’s Perry hit her 10th home run of the season in the bottom half of the inning to make it 8-2.
Tulsa put the first run across in the bottom of the first inning when Delce’s short popup to center field scored Haley Morgan, who got on with a walk and made it to third on a steal and a wild pitch.
The Cougars knotted the score in the top of the second as Aspen Howie hit a solo homer. The Hurricane responded in the bottom half when Tajiah Ellison’s single scored Briers for a 2-1 lead.
In Thursday's earlier games, Georgina Corrick struck out 10 to lead No. 2 seed USF to a 10-2 win over No. 7 seed Memphis, and Denali Schappacher drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run double in the fourth as No. 3 UCF topped No. 6 East Carolina 4-3.
TULSA 8, HOUSTON 2
Houston;010;001;0;--;2;5;1
Tulsa;110;051;x;--;8;7;1
Hulon, Lee (4), Hertenberger (5) and Wyatt; Delce, Scott (6) and Shaw. W: Delce (8-6). L: Hulon (4-8). 2B: Williams (3). HR: Busch (4), Howie (6), Perry (10), Briers (1).