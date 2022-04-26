 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU softball heads to Florida for final road series

  • Updated
University of Tulsa softball

Record: 15-26-1

Looking ahead: Its non-conference schedule behind it, the Golden Hurricane travels to Orlando for a three-game stretch at No. 15 Central Florida (39-11), its final road trip of the regular season. First pitch of the series throws at 4 p.m. Friday. The second game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, the third at 11 a.m. Sunday. All three will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Looking back: After a 12-1 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State last Wednesday, TU followed by splitting games at home to South Florida. On Friday, the Bulls achieved a 2-1 victory over TU before the Golden Hurricane rallied for an explosive 8-0 shutout on Saturday. The Sunday game was canceled due to rain.

Notable: The 15th-ranked Golden Knights are the top-ranked team in the American Athletic Conference. UCF has gone 23-5 at home this season and is 11-1 overall in conference play. Its only loss to an AAC team was its most recent game, a 9-8 loss at Houston on Sunday.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

