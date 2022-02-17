TU softball: Golden Hurricane head south for Louisiana tournament

Record: 1-4

Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane look ahead to their second of back-to-back weekends in Louisiana at the La. Tech Invitational. The Hurricane open the weekend with back-to-back games Saturday, first at 10 a.m. against Louisiana Tech then 3 p.m. against Sam Houston State, before playing Sunday games against the same opponents, 10 a.m. against Sam Houston State and 12:30 p.m. against La. Tech.

Looking back: The morning after a loss to Alabama-Birmingham, TU picked up its first win of the season Sunday in a 13-12 decision against the Blazers that went to 12 innings. Celeste Wood’s walk-off double sent home Haley Morgan for the tie and Kylie Norwood for the win.

Notable: Wood, a freshman, drove in a program-record eight RBI in the win against UAB and hit three doubles and two triples in the extra-innings win over the Blazers. She was named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll on Monday.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World