TU soccer's Sanders named Rookie of the Week

University of Tulsa women's soccer player Tatum Sanders was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Sanders, who also earned this same honor on Sept. 19, had 10 saves over two games last week, helping the Golden Hurricane tie Cincinnati 1-1 and defeat Houston 3-0. She had three saves and the shutout against Houston after recording seven saves in the game against Cincinnati.

Sanders, a true freshman who was a Tulsa World All-World Second Team Selection last spring after helping Metro Christian reach the Class 4A state final for the second year in a row, logged all 180 minutes for TU, for a 0.50 goals-against average.

TU's Isold Runarsdottir was named to the AAC Honor Roll after scoring two goals on the week. She got the equalizer against Cincinnati on a penalty kick in the 67th minute and netted the second goal for TU against Houston.