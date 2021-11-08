TU soccer's Sach named AC Defensive Player of the Week

Tulsa men’s soccer player Henry Sach was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Sach scored the game-winning goal to give Tulsa a 2-1 win over UCF last week. The senior from Spain drilled in a penalty kick at the 59:55 mark, the Golden Hurricane’s second goal in under four minutes. Sach played 88 minutes on defense and helped TU's defense allow just two shots on goal.

This is Sach’s second weekly accolade as he also picked up the same honor on Sept. 27.

Tulsa is the No. 1 seed and host for the American Athletic Conference Championship, with the semifinals taking place Wednesday at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. TU will take on No. 4 seed SMU at 7 p.m., while No. 2 UCF faces No. 3 Memphis, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The title game game will be 7 p.m. Saturday, also at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

Tulsa (13-1-1, 8-1-1 American) is the top seed in their league for the first time since the 2009 Conference USA tournament.

All three matches from the American Championship will air live on ESPN+.

Tickets for the tournament, which are $5 per day, can be purchased online or at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium (cash only).