TU soccer's Sach is AAC defensive player of the week

Tulsa men’s soccer player Henry Sach is the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Sach, a senior defender who transferred to TU after helping lead Richland Community College to national championships in 2018 and '19, helped guide the No. 5 Tulsa defense in a 1-0 shutout victory on the road at Memphis Friday to move the Golden Hurricane to 2-0-0 in the early conference season.

The Tulsa back line limited Memphis to seven total shots in the match and just one shot on goal. Sach contributed offensively as well with his first goal of the season, scoring a penalty kick at 21:33 that ended up as match-winner for the Golden Hurricane.