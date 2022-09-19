 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU soccer's Jordan Frederick and Tatum Sanders earn AAC weekly honors

University of Tulsa women's soccer players Jordan Frederick and Tatum Sanders were named the American Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

Frederick scored both of Tulsa's two goals last week, the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Temple to begin AAC conference action and the game-winner in a 1-0 triumph over crosstown rival Oral Roberts.  A freshman from Bixby who was a Tulsa World All-World First Team selection last season, Frederick played 53 minutes against Temple and had two shots, while seeing 56 minutes of action against ORU, also taking two shots.

Sanders, a freshman goalkeeper who was a Second Team All-World selection for Class 4A finalist Metro Christian last spring, played all 180 minutes this past week, recording six saves and earning two shutouts.   

