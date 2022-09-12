TU soccer's Frederick named American's Rookie of the Week

University of Tulsa freshman Jordan Frederick was named the American Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Rookie of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

TU forward Quinn Turner was also named to the league's Honor Roll.

The duo led Tulsa to a 7-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week.

Frederick, a forward who starred at Bixby High School and was named to the Tulsa World's All-World First Team last spring, played 32 minutes against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and collected two goals - the first goals of her collegiate career - and two assists. She also had four shots, three of which were on goal. She scored the fifth Golden Hurricane goal in the 66th minute and the seventh in the 70th minute.

Turner, a sophomore from Tulsa who played at Jenks High School, played 44 minutes against APB and scored a hat trick while also adding two assists. She scored the first goal - the game-winner - in the 38th minute and also struck in the 45th and 53rd minute. Her hat trick was TU's first since Claire Nicholson scored three times against Nicholls State on Aug. 26, 2012.