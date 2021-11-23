 Skip to main content
TU soccer's Cashion named to two national teams of the week
  • Updated
Tulsa vs UCF (copy)

Tulsa defender Mitchell Cashion attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds during the American Athletic Conference men's soccer championship game between Tulsa and UCF on Nov. 14 in Tulsa.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa men’s soccer player Mitchell Cashion was named to both the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer national teams of the week, the respective publications announced Tuesday.

Cashion, a senior defender from College Station, Texas, scored the game-winning goal to give the No. 6-seeded Golden Hurricane a 1-0 win over Creighton in the NCAA Tournament's second round last week.

It was Cashion's first goal of the season and second of his career, knocking home a cross taken by Trace Ibrahim into the back of the net at the 39:18 mark.

Cashion played all 90 minutes of the contest as a defender and helped hold Creighton to zero shots on goal.

