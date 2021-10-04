TU soccer sweeps AAC Player of the Week honors

Tulsa men’s soccer player Alex Meinhard and women’s soccer player Megan Nielsen were each named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for their sports on Monday.

Meinhard, a sophomore forward from Estonia, had two goals and an assist on the week. With just 7.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime period against SMU, Meinhard knocked home a rebound attempt to give Tulsa's fourth-ranked men's team a 2-1 win over No. 6 SMU. Meinhard’s first goal of the contest was the equalizer in the 35th minute. He also picked up an assist in TU’s 4-0 win against South Florida.

Nielsen, a junior forward from Oklahoma City, scored two goals, including the game winner, to give the Tulsa women a 4-1 win over Temple It was the Golden Hurricane’s first conference road win since 2018. Nielsen’s goals came in the 23rd and 25th minutes, helping TU take a 3-1 advantage into halftime. Nielsen recorded a team-best four shots in 84 minutes of play.