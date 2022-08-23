TU soccer ready to defend AAC title, take another step in NCAAs

Last season went better than maybe most observers thought possible, so what can the University of Tulsa soccer team do for an encore in 2022?

After going 16-2-1 while claiming the AAC’s regular-season and conference tournament championships last year, then advancing to the NCAA’s third round (the round of 16) before a disappointing 1-0 double overtime loss at home to West Virginia, the Golden Hurricane is looking to take another step forward.

“I think we have a good blend of returning guys and newcomers,” said TU coach Tom McIntosh, starting his 28th season. “The process is obviously very early right now, but I think we’re all excited to get the season started. Whenever we start the regular season, our goals are to win the regular season championship, to win the conference tournament, and to win the NCAA Championship. We’ve been able to do the first two a number of times. Obviously, we haven’t won the national championship yet, but those are the three trophies that we’re chasing.”

Clearly, goals are high for this team heading into the 2022 season, which starts at 5 p.m. Thursday in a road game at Marquette. The Golden Hurricane, which was ranked 11th in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches pre-season poll, then visits Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon before returning to the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium for the home opener on Friday, Sept. 2, against Kansas City.

The Hurricane completed a three-game pre-season schedule with a 2-0-1 record, defeating Central Arkansas 3-1, rolling over Richland Junior College 8-0 and then tying Central Methodist 0-0 last Friday. TU was just announced on Tuesday as the top team in the AAC pre-season poll.

“We return a lot of guys, I believe we have a very strong core, and we brought in a lot of guys,” said senior Henry Sach, last year’s AAC Midfielder of the Year and a team captain this season. “So far, we’ve got a really good group, so I think we’re just building. We did so well last year, but that’s forgotten already. We’re moving on to what’s next, and what’s next is a national championship.”

In addition to Sach, the Golden Hurricane returns the reigning AAC Player of the Year, junior Alex Meinhard, after he scored a team-leading 12 goals (including four game-winners); AAC Rookie of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year Alex Lopez, who ranked seventh in the nation with a 0.72 goals-against average, along with six shutouts and a .768 save percentage; and senior Mariano Fazio, the AAC’s Defender of the Year.

McIntosh believes each of those players has another level to push his game to, and the Golden Hurricane’s success depends on them continuing to improve.

“We know we return the player of the year at every position, but if those guys don’t get better, we won’t get better as a team,” McIntosh said. “Those guys have to be better than they were last year. That has to be their mentality, as well as everybody else’s. Returning players isn’t a guarantee for success. But I also have a tremendous amount of confidence in their mentality. I don’t have to worry about complacency with those guys.”

Not only is Meinhard determined to take another step forward, but the fact that he missed several games and wasn’t at full strength when he played last November due to injury serves as further motivation for him to lead his team back to the AAC and NCAA tournaments.

“Obviously, it was tough. I had a decent first half of the season and then I was out, so it was hard being at the sidelines, just watching everybody play,” said Meinhard, who sat out both AAC Tournament contests and was limited in the NCAA second and third-round matches (TU earned a first-round bye). “In my time here, I hadn’t won a conference championship. We did now, so I’m more hungry. That’s the motivation I have, I want to win more. That’s what I use for fuel.”

With seven starters overall returning from last year, McIntosh noted that most of the starting jobs were already determined a week ago, but he acknowledged that the lineup will likely evolve as the season progresses.

“We’re probably looking for three spots in the immediate need,” McIntosh said of what the pre-season games were going to decide. “Seasons are always changing. We may start one lineup on Aug. 25, and we could have seven different guys on Nov. 8 or whatever, so we’re always trying to grow. All throughout the year, that’s always our mentality. Personnel could change depending on how we feel the team is performing, what we need in certain areas. It’s always a process.”

No matter how the game against Marquette goes on Thursday, or how well the team performs over next few weeks, Tulsa will ultimately be judged on its results in November. How does that impact their preparation now?

“A thing that worked for us last year that we’re going to focus on this year is just taking it one game at a time,” Sach said. “We can’t look any further than Marquette. We can’t look any further than one game at a time, the one game that’s next, because teams that get caught up in looking too far ahead usually get caught up not getting results.

"The coaches do a really good job of making us focus one game at a time, one practice at a time, and just being able to make sure every opportunity we get, we make the most of.”

“Everything good comes in long steps, so we can’t wait until October to start playing. It starts now,” Meinhard added. “That’s the foundation we’re going to lay right now. We understand it’s a long process, we’re not going to be at our very best the first game, the goal is always to get better.”