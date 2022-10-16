TU soccer on different path than last season but still looking up

It’s not last year all over again, but that’s okay.

For the University of Tulsa’s men’s soccer team, which ascended to such impressive heights last season, this year’s squad is on a different path but that doesn’t mean the accomplishments from the 2021 season are out of reach.

Following an excellent performance on Saturday when they defeated Memphis 3-0 at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium, the 17th-ranked Golden Hurricane are enjoying another good season, with a 7-2-2 record, including a 3-2-1 mark within the AAC. There are three regular season games left before the AAC Tournament starts on Nov. 6.

Following a disappointing 3-0 loss at FIU in their AAC opener on Sept. 16, the Hurricane went 3-0-1, posting shutouts in each game, until dropping a 2-1 contest with South Florida on the road on Oct. 9. Against Memphis, midfielder Alvaro Torrijos scored a goal and had two assists, while Sergio Baena and defender Mariano Fazio each found the back of the net as well.

“I think we’re progressing pretty well,” said TU coach Tom McIntosh, now in his 28th season at the helm. “I think we’ve had a couple of disappointing games – one we really didn’t play well at all at USF, and then another where we just didn’t take advantage of our chances, but outside of that, I think we’re coming along. I don’t feel we have hit where I think we’re really capable of hitting in terms of our play right now.”

It's been a little difficult to avoid the continual comparisons to last season, when Tulsa went 16-2-1 to finish first in the AAC’s regular season, which enabled them to host the AAC Tournament at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. TU then defeated SMU 2-0 in the semifinals and then took out UCF in the final, 2-1, all without their top scorer, Alex Meinhard, who was named the AAC’s Player of the Year after scoring 12 goals.

That earned the Golden Hurricane a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament. Then they hosted a second-round matchup against Creighton, which they won 1-0, before falling 1-0 in double overtime to West Virginia in the third round of the tournament, the round of 16.

This team, currently tied for second in the AAC, still has a chance to host the Conference Tournament again this season, with a big showdown against SMU looming on Nov. 2 in Dallas in the regular season finale. But even if they don’t, that doesn’t mean the goal of another championship is out of the question.

“It’s a message that we’ve given the players, it is going to be a different season,” McIntosh said. “We’re not going to do it in the same way that we did last year. So I think that is something we’ve tried to talk to the players about, and I think they’re getting that. I just don’t think we’ve quite hit our stride, like we’re capable of. We’ve had some really good games but maybe we’ve been a little inconsistent in terms of our performances.”

Malik Henry-Scott was second on the squad last year with seven goals, and after four goals in the five games prior to the Memphis match, now sits atop the Hurricane with six goals in 10 contests. Meinhard, who missed a couple of games before returning as a substitute against Memphis on Saturday, has five.

“It’s a really high standard from last year, but this is a completely different team, and we just have to ignore what we did last year and deal with what we have right in front of us right now,” Henry-Scott said. “At times, we think about it because of how high that standard was, but we still just have to keep winning and do as best we can for the rest of the season.”

After four goals in their previous three games before Saturday’s match, McIntosh was seeking a bit more offense from his team, focusing on finishing during much of Friday’s practice, and that hard work paid off. With an 18-3 advantage in shots over Memphis (6-3 in shots on target), and three goals, the objective of a more effective attack was achieved.

“I think our finishing can be better,” McIntosh said Friday. “We’ve had some really good games, but lately in conference play, we haven’t finished enough chances. If you look at our expected goals over our five conference games so far, there’s a statistic that our analysis program uses, our ‘expected goals’ is 11 and we’ve only scored six. We’ve gotten into good areas to score. We’ve been doing a lot of finishing work, and we know we have the players to finish, we just haven’t gotten it done in the last little bit.”

They did on Saturday. And Henry-Scott has been helpful in that area, especially lately, and knows it’s the best way he can contribute.

“To be honest, the best way to help the team is to just keep scoring goals, and I just want to be attacking-minded,” Henry-Scott said. “If I can score goals, finish my chances and create chances, then we should be able to win games. Just take it game by game into playoffs.”

As for an area that has been perhaps a little better than expected, McIntosh pointed to the team’s defense, which has surrendered just nine goals on the season and recorded six shutouts. Goalkeeper Alex Lopez, last year’s AAC Goalkeeper of the Year, is tied with Charlotte’s Thomas Wallis for the conference lead with five shutouts and is second with a 0.90 goals-against average.

McIntosh noted that freshman Wes Bottenburg has played well replacing the graduated Til Zinnhardt, and also highlighted a couple of other unsung heroes, such as Mitchell Cashion, Jenks product Will Edwards, and Torrijos.

“I think Wes has been tremendous at center back,” McIntosh said. “We haven’t skipped a beat in the back line in terms of our possession; defensively, we’ve been very good. I think he’s been tremendous. The rest of the guys have all had really good moments. I think our outside backs have been really good, Mitch and Will have been tremendous for us. And then our mid, Alvaro, has had a really good year for us in midfield. We’ve had some good performances, we just need to be more consistent in terms of our performance, week-in, week-out.”