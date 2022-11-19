TU soccer hosting Georgetown in NCAA second round Sunday

It is something the Tulsa men's soccer team has worked toward all season, and now it is finally here.

The Hurricane, after receiving a first-round bye, will play Georgetown at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+ in the NCAA Tournament’s second round at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

After reaching the third round of the NCAAs last year, losing a home match against West Virginia in double overtime, 1-0, TU (9-4-2) has been working to get back to this point. Earning the 48-team tournament's No. 15 overall seed and an automatic trip to the second round was the first step. Now TU has to take care of business against Georgetown (12-5-3), which defeated Navy 2-0 on Thursday in the first round.

“Throughout the course of the entire season, we’ve put ourselves in a position and gave ourselves the opportunity to compete for a title,” said TU’s 28-year coach Tom McIntosh after Saturday’s practice. “That process starts for us (Sunday). … We’re excited and looking forward to a tremendous challenge. I think this year in particular, all the teams are very good, the margins are very slim and we’re going to have to be at our best (Sunday) night.”

As good as TU has been this season, it enters the tournament on a somewhat down note, having lost its last two contests: a 3-2 decision at SMU in the final AAC regular-season contest on Nov. 2, and a 2-1 defeat in double overtime to Memphis in the AAC quarterfinals on Nov. 6.

“It was a setback for us,” admitted TU center back Mariano Fazio of the recent defeats. “We went into them with the mindset of winning them, but we maybe committed some mistakes, we didn’t play our best game that we know that we can play. We try to improve, to learn, following the advice of the coaches. The first goal of both games were on penalty kicks, so we know we have to be better in that aspect. We need to carry the good work that we did through the season to (Sunday).”

“We can’t do major changes; we know how good we are and we can’t lose track of it just because of those two losses,” added forward Alex Meinhard. “Those little problems we had, I think we’ve fixed them and we’re looking forward to eliminating them in these upcoming games and be as good as I know we can be.”

One key for Tulsa is, as Fazio acknowledged, playing tighter defense and not surrendering any early PKs. Before those last two games, Tulsa had allowed just 11 goals in 13 games, and a big reason why was the play of the defensive duo of Fazio and goalkeeper Alex Lopez, who were recently named the AAC’s Defender and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively.

“He’s unbelievable,” Meinhard said of Fazio, a 6-foot-3 fifth-year senior. “I don’t even think the coaches knew, when they signed this guy, how good he was going to be. He’s a rock every single game. I can’t remember a game where he does any mistakes, defends really well and obviously going forward with the ball, corner kicks, everything. He’s as good as you can have a center back at the college level. So glad we have him here.”

Following that loss to Memphis on Nov. 6, Tulsa is 6-1-1 at home, while Georgetown, which earned an at-large bid to the NCAAs after going 8-1-1 in the Big East before falling 3-0 to Creighton in the Big East final, is 3-3-1 on the road. The home field could be an advantage, particularly since on Saturday, TU was practicing on the same pitch they’ll play the game on at Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium (not their usual practice field), while Georgetown was travelling to Tulsa.

One advantage that this year’s version of the Golden Hurricane has over last season is a fully healthy Meinhard. He missed two games earlier in the season but he is back at top strength now. Also TU’s leading scorer last season with 12 goals, Meinhard was injured late in the year and missed the AAC Tournament, then came in sparingly as a substitute during the NCAA games in the second and third rounds.

“Obviously, the end goal was, when we reached this point of the season, when we were accomplishing stuff, I wanted to be healthy and play,” said Meinhard, who leads the squad again with nine goals and five assists, including four goals and two assists in the last five games. “So I’ve been working all season long to be healthy, and to actually start, not just come in off the bench. I’m glad to be here and fully healthy.”

“Of course, he’s one of the best players in the NCAA and he’s a wonderful weapon to have on the team, so we are confident,” Fazio said of Meinhard. “But we all respect Georgetown, too; they have really good players. They have had a good year, too, so they’re going to come to try to beat us, so we have to be in that mindset.”

TU's best finishes in the NCAA Tournament were appearances in the quarterfinals in 2004 and 2009.