TU soccer falls 1-0 in double overtime to West Virginia; NCAA run ends

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane was hoping to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA men's soccer championships for the first time since 2009 with a win Saturday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
But a corner kick in the second 10-minute overtime period gave the 11th-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers a 1-0 victory to end 6th-seeded Tulsa’s run after three rounds of play.
Otto Ollikainen scored for West Virginia off a corner kick at 101:16 to end the game and send the Mountaineers to the final eight.
“We kind of missed the header (off a corner shot), it kind of deflected, then we missed a clearance and they tapped it in,” Hurricane coach Tom McIntosh said. “It was just an unfortunate situation.”
Tulsa, which held the Mountaineers scoreless through three periods, ended its season at 16-2-1.
“I thought we played well in the second half,” McIntosh said of his team's performance. “We turned our back line and opened up the game. We just could not put one away. We had the momentum there.
“The first half, (on) our possession we played too much in front of them. They created some chances.”
McIntosh felt West Virginia played very good defense as well.
“They defended well and possessed it well. I have to give them credit,” McIntosh said.
The coach said he is proud of his team's performance over the season and feels they have nothing to hang their heads about.
“I am proud of the guys,” he said. “This team's mentality has been tremendous. It is unfortunate we are not moving on, but we will learn from it and move forward next year.”
Tulsa had a good scoring opportunity at 50:58 when Malik Henry-Scott boomed in a hard shot straight to the West Virginia goalkeeper Steven Tekesky, who held on to it. That was followed by a corner kick that was heading toward the goal by Mariano Fazio but the ball went out right.
West Virginia almost scored at 60:20 right in front of the Tulsa goal but several players joined keeper Alex Lopez in stopping the threat.
In a scoreless first half, West Virginia outshot the Hurricane 4-2 with Lopez credited with 3 saves to 0 for West Virginia’s Tekesky.
Tulsa midfielder Chase Bromstedt had a straight-on shot at Tekesky at 10:19, but the ball went out to the right. Tulsa’s Alvaro Torrijos got off a shot that went right of Tekesky at 10:53. At 20:52, West Virginia’s Yoran Popovic boomed a shot that went over the top of Lopez. Pau Jimenez Albelda put up a West Virginia shot that was stopped by Lopez at 30:45.
The final shot of the half was by West Virginia’s Ryan Crooks at 42:41 that went bottom center to Lopez.
WEST VIRGINIA 1, TULSA 0 (OT)
WV;0;0;0;1;--;1
Tulsa;0;0;0;0;--;0
Goals: WV, Ollikainen (1) (Crooks), 101:16. Shots: WV 10, Tulsa 8. Saves: WV, Tekesky 2; Tulsa, Lopez 6. Fouls: WV, 14; Tulsa, 10. Yellow cards: WV, Yoran Popovic.