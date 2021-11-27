TU soccer falls 1-0 in double overtime to West Virginia; NCAA run ends

The coach said he is proud of his team's performance over the season and feels they have nothing to hang their heads about.

“I am proud of the guys,” he said. “This team's mentality has been tremendous. It is unfortunate we are not moving on, but we will learn from it and move forward next year.”

Tulsa had a good scoring opportunity at 50:58 when Malik Henry-Scott boomed in a hard shot straight to the West Virginia goalkeeper Steven Tekesky, who held on to it. That was followed by a corner kick that was heading toward the goal by Mariano Fazio but the ball went out right.

West Virginia almost scored at 60:20 right in front of the Tulsa goal but several players joined keeper Alex Lopez in stopping the threat.

In a scoreless first half, West Virginia outshot the Hurricane 4-2 with Lopez credited with 3 saves to 0 for West Virginia’s Tekesky.

Tulsa midfielder Chase Bromstedt had a straight-on shot at Tekesky at 10:19, but the ball went out to the right. Tulsa’s Alvaro Torrijos got off a shot that went right of Tekesky at 10:53. At 20:52, West Virginia’s Yoran Popovic boomed a shot that went over the top of Lopez. Pau Jimenez Albelda put up a West Virginia shot that was stopped by Lopez at 30:45.