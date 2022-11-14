TU soccer earns NCAA first-round bye, host second-round game Sunday

The University of Tulsa’s men’s soccer team was named the No. 15 overall seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, thereby earning a first-round bye as the 48-team competition kicks off on Wednesday.

With the first-round bye, Tulsa (9-4-2) will host a second-round matchup on Sunday, time still to be determined, at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. TU will face the winner of the first-round contest between Georgetown (11-5-3) and Navy (7-4-9), who play on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The Golden Hurricane also received a first-round bye last year and hosted a second-round matchup, which they won 1-0 over Creighton. They also hosted in the third round but lost a 1-0 double overtime heart-breaker to West Virginia to end the season at 16-2-1. That was one round short of Tulsa’s best-ever finish, quarterfinal appearances in 2004 and 2009.

This year, they’re determined to take another step forward, but enter the tournament having lost each of their last two contests. The defending AAC champions, the Hurricane dropped a 3-2 decision to SMU to finish fourth in the AAC standings and hosted No. 5 Memphis in the AAC quarterfinals on Nov. 6 but fell 2-1 in double overtime.

While they are in the AAC in football, Navy plays soccer in the Patriot League and earned its tournament bid by winning the Patriot League tournament championship. Tulsa and the Midshipmen have never faced each other on the soccer pitch.

Georgetown, which plays in the Big East, earned an at-large bid after losing 3-0 to Creighton in the Big East final on Sunday. The only time TU and the Hoyas have played was in 2007, with Tulsa emerging with a 1-0 victory.