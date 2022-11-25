TU soccer back in NCAA third round, hosting Creighton again

The University of Tulsa men's soccer team is hoping its big-game experience will pay off Saturday night and help it advance to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time since 2009.

The Hurricane faces the Creighton Bluejays at 6 p.m. Saturday in the third round of the NCAA Tournament at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. It will be TU's fourth NCAA game at home over the past two years.

Tulsa (10-4-2), the No. 15 overall seed in the 48-team tournament, received a first-round bye, then advanced with a dramatic 1-0 overtime victory over Georgetown last Sunday at home.

The Golden Hurricane lost a third-round game at home to West Virginia, 1-0 in double overtime last season.

“I think it helps a lot; we do have a mature team,” said TU coach Tom McIntosh, who is in his 28th year at the program's helm. “A lot of these guys have won conference championships, they’ve been to this round, the Round of 16, last year. So I do think it helps, our experience. The guys understand, I think, the pressure. I think they also understand how thin the margins are when you get to this point, regardless of seeds. I think that’s one thing when you look at this tournament, there’s so much parity, when you look at the top 30-40 teams, that if you’re not good on the day, then you’re going to lose. I think our guys understand that, so I think it’s very helpful to have the experience that we do have on this team.”

The Hurricane defeated Creighton, 1-0, in a second-round NCAA match at home last year, but this year's version of the Bluejays looks much improved. The team is the NCAA’s highest-scoring team with 58 goals and is riding a five-game winning streak. Included in that streak, they defeated the same Georgetown team that gave Tulsa so much trouble last week by a comfortable 3-0 margin on Nov. 13 in the Big East Championship Game. Then they beat Missouri State 2-1 in the first round on Nov. 17 and last week took down No. 2 overall seed Washington, last year’s NCAA finalist, 3-1, on the road.

Duncan McGuire leads the nation with 21 goals on the season, including two in the final seven minutes in a win against Washington last week, while Jackson Castro has nine and Owen O’Malley eight.

“We’ll have to be very good, I think, defensively,” McIntosh said. “I think they’re the highest-scoring team in the country, so they’re very good going forward. We’re going to have to be very aware of (McGuire). I think they’re really good with their front players, they really commit guys forward. We did play them last year, but it’s also a very different team than the one we played last year, both in terms of the system that they’re playing, their personnel is a little bit different. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”

Led by Alex Meinhard’s nine goals and five assists, Tulsa’s offense has scored 33 times, with Malik Henry-Scott contributing six goals, but no one else has more than three. Midfielder Luke Jeffus scored the big OT goal last week, his first goal of the season, and that ability to get offense from different sources is a key to TU’s fortunes.

“For sure, we have to have more guys scoring than Malik and Alex, the obvious ones, so we need our midfield players to step forward,” McIntosh said. “Luke was in a good spot, it’s something we were working on for quite some time actually, so it is important that you have other guys scoring goals when you get into these games.

"You’re not going to get 15-17 chances in these types of games; it’s about taking advantage of the one or two moments that you get and fortunately, Luke did a good job of that, I thought, on Sunday.”