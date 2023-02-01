 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU signs nine including Union's Bennett Ringleb, Owasso's Tyler Rich

  • Updated
8. Bennett Ringleb, Union (copy)

Union offensive lineman Bennett Ringleb signed with Tulsa on Wednesday.

 Courtesy photo

TU offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. brings name recognition along with a lengthy resume; and defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri was head coach Kevin Wilson’s first hire at TU.

Nine players signed with the University of Tulsa on Wednesday morning during the first two hours of signing day.

Among them were Union offensive lineman Bennett Ringleb and Owasso defensive lineman Tyler Rich.

The other signees are linebackers Luke McGary, Elijah Wilson and CJ Turner; tight end RJ Jackson; wide receiver Camden Crooks; offensive lineman Kasen Carpenter; and defensive lineman Reeves Baller.

The Hurricane also received a commitment this week from Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis.

Including the December signees, TU has 17 players in the Class of 2023 in addition to incoming transfers.

