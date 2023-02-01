TU signs nine including Union's Bennett Ringleb, Owasso's Tyler Rich

Nine players signed with the University of Tulsa on Wednesday morning during the first two hours of signing day.
Among them were Union offensive lineman Bennett Ringleb and Owasso defensive lineman Tyler Rich.
The other signees are linebackers Luke McGary, Elijah Wilson and CJ Turner; tight end RJ Jackson; wide receiver Camden Crooks; offensive lineman Kasen Carpenter; and defensive lineman Reeves Baller.
The Hurricane also received a commitment this week from Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis.
Including the December signees, TU has 17 players in the Class of 2023 in addition to incoming transfers.