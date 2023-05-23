Former Oklahoma State defensive end Ben Kopenski and two other graduate football transfers signed with Tulsa on Tuesday.

Kopenski played in all 13 of OSU's games in 2022 and had 14 tackles with 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries. He entered the transfer portal last month.

Also signing with TU were offensive lineman Rey Burnett from Florida International and long snapper Austin Ortega from Nevada. Kopenski and Ortega have one year of eligibility left and Burnett has two.

Burnett, an Edmond Santa Fe graduate, spent the past two years at FIU after playing nine games for Houston Baptist in 2019.

Ortega was Nevada's long snapper the past three seasons.

