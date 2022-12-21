 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

TU signing day: Breaking down the eight players added

  Updated
  • 0
Tulsa Head Coah Kevin Wilson (copy)

Tulsa head football coach Kevin Wilson speaks during his introductory press conference at the University of Tulsa on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

THE BREAKDOWN

What happened Wednesday

All seven of Tulsa's expected letters of intent arrived during the first hour of signing day. The most recent developments leading up to Wednesday: Union defensive back Devin Robinson flipping back to TU from Washington State, and his teammate, wide receiver Grayson Tempest, committing to the Hurricane on Monday.

What's to come

Kevin Wilson, who has been on the job for two weeks, will add players to the class and potentially dip into the portal again. TU's personnel situation is somewhat fluid while current players decide their next move. Two players who remain committed to the Hurricane opted against signing this week: offensive lineman Kasen Carpenter and defensive end Elijah Wilson.

Headliners

Braylin Presley, running back: After a 5,000-yard rushing career at Bixby and a season spent underused at Oklahoma State, Presley finalized his transfer to closer to home this week and will be a central figure in Wilson's offense.

"Braylin is a tremendous, dynamic talent," Wilson said. "He's very good with the ball in his hands. He will come in as a running back but has the ability to play in space and move around. He's very good in the return game as well. He comes in with a lot of notoriety and appears to be tremendous young man with great character."

Devin Robinson, defensive back: While the December emphasis was on wide receivers, holding onto Robinson — a key defensive piece — was a priority. When he started to slip away, Wilson persuaded him to stay.

"Devin has really good size and speed," Wilson said. "He'll fit well into our defensive system as we move forward at Tulsa. He was a tremendous player from a great local school. He's a tremendous early signee for us. I'm glad he's on board."

Sleeper

Grayson Tempest, athlete: The late pickup of Tempest, who had been committed to New Mexico State, was a valuable one. He has the ability to play multiple positions, having been used at quarterback, wide receiver and returner.

"He's really a well-rounded athlete and a very strong student," Wilson said. "He's very fast and dynamic. A great athlete who can play multiple positions, maybe on either side of the ball. He's a big playmaker and good in the return game with the ball in his hands."

Immediate impact

Ashton Schumann, wide receiver: Along with Presley, Schumann will enroll in January and will have a chance to move into the rotation in his first season.

"He looks to be a very solid receiver and good route runner who caught it well," Wilson said. "He has length to be outside guy. He's a strong student and (we are) looking forward to getting him on campus in January."

Kelly Hines joins the podcast this week to talk about the new TU coach, also why Justin Wright is one of her favorite players she's covered.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

